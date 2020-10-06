5 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus
Willacy County reported on Tuesday five more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Three females, one younger than 20, one in her 20s and one in her 40s, as well as two males, one in his 50s and the other one in his 80s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1187 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
These numbers include new cases reported on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.