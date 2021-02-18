x

5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Area Round Playoffs - Wednesday

3 hours 47 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 17 2021 Feb 17, 2021 February 17, 2021 10:48 PM February 17, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Wednesday, February 17th

6A Area Round Playoff

Laredo United 70, PSJA North 55

3A Area Round Playoff

Santa Gertrudis 61, IDEA Donna 16

Thursday, February 18th

5A Area Round

McAllen Memorial v. CC Flour Bluff - 1pm at Los Fresnos 9th Grade

CC Veterans Memorial at Nikki Rowe - 3pm

3A Area Round

IDEA Frontier vs. Aransas Pass - NOON at Bishop HS

Lyford v. Bishop - 3pm at Kingsville HS

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days