5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Area Round Playoffs - Wednesday
Wednesday, February 17th
6A Area Round Playoff
Laredo United 70, PSJA North 55
3A Area Round Playoff
Santa Gertrudis 61, IDEA Donna 16
Thursday, February 18th
5A Area Round
McAllen Memorial v. CC Flour Bluff - 1pm at Los Fresnos 9th Grade
CC Veterans Memorial at Nikki Rowe - 3pm
3A Area Round
IDEA Frontier vs. Aransas Pass - NOON at Bishop HS
Lyford v. Bishop - 3pm at Kingsville HS
