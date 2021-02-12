5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Bi-District Playoffs
Thursday, February 11th
Girls Bi-District Playoffs
6A
Edinburg 54, Los Fresnos 27
PSJA North 56, Harlingen South 19
5A
Nikki Rowe 44, Edcouch Elsa 35
4A
Rio Hondo 50, Alice 39
3A
Brownsville IDEA Frontier 77, Pharr IDEA 10
2A
Port Aransas 40, Santa Maria 33
A
D'Hanis 63, San Perlita 39
More News
News Video
-
Electric Companies on standby amid cold weather
-
Heart Awareness Month: DPS Trooper shares heart disease story
-
Santa Rosa teen proclaimed hero after saving grandma from house fire
-
Improper use of space heaters can lead to fire hazards, fire marshal...
-
Seniors at adult daycare centers receive COVID-19 vaccine