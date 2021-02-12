x

5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Bi-District Playoffs

2 hours 25 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, February 11 2021 Feb 11, 2021 February 11, 2021 11:34 PM February 11, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Thursday, February 11th

Girls Bi-District Playoffs

6A

Edinburg 54, Los Fresnos 27

PSJA North 56, Harlingen South 19

5A

Nikki Rowe 44, Edcouch Elsa 35

4A

Rio Hondo 50, Alice 39

3A

Brownsville IDEA Frontier 77, Pharr IDEA 10

2A

Port Aransas 40, Santa Maria 33

A

D'Hanis 63, San Perlita 39

