5 On Your Side: Brownsville homeowner faces air conditioning problems
A Brownsville man is asking for a company to finish a job and honor an agreement that was signed off on.
The homeowner says he feels left in the dark after he hasn’t heard back from the company in months, and because his problem apparently hasn’t been fixed, he’s not paying.
The Better Business Bureau says checking in with them on businesses to see if they’re up to the job is something that could have allowed him to avoid the hassle.
Watch the video above for the full story.
