5 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Monday reported that five people had tested positive for COVID-19.
A female between the ages of 10 and 19 years old, two women and two men tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,226 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
