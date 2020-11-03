x

5 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Monday reported that five people had tested positive for COVID-19.

A female between the ages of 10 and 19 years old, two women and two men tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,226 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

