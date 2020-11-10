x

5 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Monday, November 09 2020

Willacy County on Monday reported that five people tested positive for COVID-19.

One woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s and a man in his 60s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,254 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

