5's Fans for Friends continues helping Valley families struggling with summer heat
In the Rio Grande Valley, triple-digit heat sometimes makes summer unbearably hot — especially for people without air conditioning.
5's Fans for Friends provides box fans to people in need through a partnership with The Salvation Army and H-E-B.
The annual Fans for Friends campaign started on July 20 and ends July 27.
It'll work a little differently in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Salvation Army is accepting donations online and distributing fans to people who qualify for assistance.
H-E-B will match the first $20,000 in donations.
For more information, visit the 5's Fans for Friends page.
