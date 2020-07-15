x

54 more people test positive for coronavirus in Willacy County, bringing total to 410

Wednesday, July 15 2020

Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. on Wednesday announced that 54 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 410.

The new cases included men and women ranging from around 7 months old to 70 years old, according to a news release from Willacy County.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.

