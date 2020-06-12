55 additional coronavirus cases confirmed in Hidalgo County, total 967

Hidalgo County announced on Friday 55 more people tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a news release from the county, the new cases bring its total to 967 known cases.

The county also reports a total of 55 patients are currently hospitalized, including eight in intensive care.

"This jump in numbers, while predicted, is still troubling — particularly the rise in those needing hospital treatment," Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. "I cannot emphasize enough that this virus is still active and still dangerous. Residents of Hidalgo County need to pay attention to our warnings and avoid crowds as much as possible."

The county noted the spike in cases is due to the growing availability in testing.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 514 have been released from isolation in Hidalgo County.