55 more people test positive for coronavirus in Starr County, total of 1,168

Health officials in Starr County on Monday reported 55 additional coronavirus cases — making its total number of confirmed cases to 1,168.

According to a news release sent by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, the new cases included 35 people from Rio Grande City, 17 people from Roma, one person from Garciasville and two people from La Grulla.

As of Monday, there have been 1,168 cases of COVID-19 in Starr County since the pandemic began – of those cases 296 have recovered, 867 are active, five people have died and 28 people who have died are pending state confirmation, according to the release.

*Correction: This story has been edited to correctly display the number of positive cases in Starr County since the pandemic began.