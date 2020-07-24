59 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday announced that 59 county employees tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to a Cameron County news release three employees from the adult probation department, one employee from the Constable Precinct 3 Office, one employee from the Constable Precinct 5 Office, one employee from the District Attorney’s Office two employees from the District Clerk’s Office, one employee from the Human Resources Department, two employees from the Juvenile Pdrobation Department, 41 employees from the Sheriff’s Office and 41 employees from the Public Health Department tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to continue taking appropriate steps to keep their employees and the public safe,” according to the release.