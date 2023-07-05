5th Annual Veterans Health, Education, and Benefits Fair

EDINBURG — DHR Health and the Renaissance Cares Foundation, Inc. are partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Texas Veterans Land Board, Texas Veterans Commission and other local and state agencies to host the “Veterans Health, Education, and Benefits Fair” on Saturday, October 20 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The fair will take place at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo del Prado (McColl Road and Alberta), in Edinburg. Veterans, spouses and dependents are welcome to attend this event, free of charge.

The “Health, Education and Benefits Fair” will be held to bring together services from throughout Texas to one Rio Grande Valley location, as well as to provide Veterans with the opportunity to check their current medical claim statuses with on-site claims counselors from participating agencies during the event.

This is planned as an enjoyable event in support of our Veterans and will include a wide range of educational topics from participating agencies. The event will also feature a raffle drawing throughout the event; tickets for the raffle will be provided to each Veteran during registration.

For questions or to reserve a booth for the DHR “Veterans Health, Education and Benefits Fair,” please contact Ron Tupper, DHR Senior Consultant and Veterans Health Fair Project Manager, at rontuppermsc@gmail.com.