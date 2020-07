6 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus

On Wednesday, six additional cases of coroanvirus were confirmed in Willacy County.

According to a news release from the county, officials were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that one male in his 10’s, a female in her teens, and four males in their 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 90’s tested positive for the virus.

There are now 577 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Willacy County.