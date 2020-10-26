6 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Monday reported that six people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Four women and two men tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,203 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
More News
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Teddy's Barbecue
-
FBI informant takes the witness stand in bribery case against Brownsville ISD...
-
As schools resume in-person instruction, COVID-19 cases among young people increase
-
Former high school football star dies after stabbing, 3 men charged with...
-
Permits required for large Halloween events in Hidalgo County