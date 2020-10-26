x

6 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Monday, October 26 2020

Willacy County on Monday reported that six people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four women and two men tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,203 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

