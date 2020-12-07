6 Valley hospitals set to receive COVID-19 vaccine once approved

More than 14,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are heading to 6 Valley hospitals.

Both Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are seeking the approval of the Food and Drug Administration for their COVID-19 vaccines. No vaccine has been approved in the United States.

The earliest the FDA can give an approval is Dec. 10. Frontline healthcare workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine, First responders and healthcare workers in long term care facilities will follow.

