66-year-old dies after virus diagnosis in Hidalgo County, 8 more test positive

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County is reporting its second death related to the coronavirus. Officials identified the patient who died as a 66-year-old man from McAllen, according to a release.

The county also announced that eight more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total 225 confirmed cases. This includes 32 who have been hospitalized, six of which are in intensive care units, according to officials.

According to the release, another two people were cleared from quarantine. Thirty-nine people, in total, have been cleared and released from isolation.