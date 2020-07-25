68 more people in Starr County test positive for coronavirus

Starr County announced on Friday that 68 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 1,769.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, of the total number of confirmed positive cases, 545 people have recovered, 1,207 remain in isolation and 17 have died.

Starr County classified another 33 deaths as "pending," which means doctors suspect the deaths are related to COVID-19 but are waiting on confirmation.