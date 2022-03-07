x

7 de marzo de 2022: el frente frío descenderá las temperaturas a los 50 grados durante la tarde

By: Jessica Suárez

Un frente frío se moverá a través del área y bajará las temperaturas desde los 70 grados por la mañana hasta los 50 por la tarde.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo. 

