7 more Hidalgo County residents test positive for coronavirus

Hidalgo County officials announced 7 new positive cases of coronavirus on Saturday. This brings the total of cases in Hidalgo County to 188.

According to a news release, 33 patients have been hospitalized and 6 are in intensive care units.

All the news cases and their family members have been ordered to isolate themselves at home.

There will be no additional information provided about these cases, according to the release.

Officials are also warning Hidalgo County residents against the use of inflatable playscapes on Easter Sunday.

“Over the last few days, city and county officials have received several phone calls from citizens asking if inflatable playscapes are OK to use,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “They are not. The companies who rent them are not considered essential businesses and the playscapes themselves are too large to efficiently disinfect,” he said. “County health experts are strongly advising people to stay off these inflatable playscapes, which have become a staple of Easter gatherings.”