7 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

Willacy County on Friday announced that seven more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 542.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County about the test results, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Willacy County described the people who tested positive as two girls in their teens, two men in their 40s, one man in his 50s and two women in their 60s.

CORRECTION: This story has been edited to display the correct county in which the cases were reported.