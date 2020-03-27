7 more travel-related virus cases confirmed in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County announced on Friday that seven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus – bringing the total to 18.
Officials say all the people are residents of McAllen. All the new cases are believed to be travel-related. The patients were ordered to self-isolate, according to a release.
At the moment, health officials are compiling information on the patients’ recent whereabouts.
