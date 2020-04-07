7 new cases in Cameron County linked to previous patients

BROWNSVILLE – Health officials in Cameron County report seven more cases of the coronavirus.

All the new cases announced Tuesday are linked to previous cases, including two from Windsor Atrium and one resident from Veranda Nursing Home, according to a release.

Officials say the cases involve two males from Brownsville and five individuals from Harlingen.

The number of cases in Cameron County is now 108. Officials say 20 patients have recovered so far.