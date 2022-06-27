7-on-7 State Tournament - Division I Pool Play Re-Cap

COLLEGE STATION - Five Valley football programs competed on Friday during pool play of the 7-on-7 State Tournament. PSJA North, Mission High, Sharyland, San Benito and Nikki Rowe were all competing on Friday in their respective pools.

The Raiders had the biggest upset of the day knocking off Shadow Creek 24-20 and finishing 2-1 for the day to be the lone RGV team in the Championship bracket.

San Benito also went 2-1 but lost a tie breaker and would play in the Saturday consolation bracket.

The remainder of the Friday scores are below.

Pool C

Dickinson 33, McAllen Rowe 27

Crandall 28, McAllen Rowe 21

Austin Anderson 35, McAllen Rowe 6

Pool H

Byron Nelson 33, PSJA North 12

PSJA North 24, Shadow Creek 20

PSJA North 13, Round Rock Westwood 12

Pool J

Red Oak 26, San Benito 18

San Benito 27, Midlothian Heritage 26

San Benito 14, Aldine Eisenhower 6

Pool M

Temple 14, Sharyland High 6

Grand Oaks 31, Sharyland High 13

Rockwall-Heath 29, Sharyland High 26

Pool O

Mission High 19, Prosper 7

San Antonio Brandeis 28, Mission High 26

The Woodlands 41, Mission High 27

