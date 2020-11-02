7 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Thursday reported that seven people tested positive for COVID-19.
A female younger than 20 tested positive for the virus, as well as 3 women and 3 men, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,213 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
More News
News Video
-
Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris outlines how Biden administration would handle COVID-19
-
Trump, Biden supporters take to the streets on the last weekend before...
-
Actor Sean Connery, the 'original' James Bond, dies at 90
-
UTRGV now offers bachelor's degree in cybersecurity
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Smith Security & Fire