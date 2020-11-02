x

7 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

3 days 9 hours 38 minutes ago Thursday, October 29 2020 Oct 29, 2020 October 29, 2020 5:32 PM October 29, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Thursday reported that seven people tested positive for COVID-19.

A female younger than 20 tested positive for the virus, as well as 3 women and 3 men, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,213 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days