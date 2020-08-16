7 people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County
Willacy County on Sunday reported that seven people had tested positive for COVID-19.
Two children and five adults tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 774 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
