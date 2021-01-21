7-year-old creates blanket drive to help the elderly stay warm this winter

One San Benito 7-year-old came up with the idea to help the elderly with a blanket drive— and is now set to giveaway 100s of blankets.

Victor Gonzalez Jr. attends Ed Downs Elementary in San Benito and is now the youngest person to team up with the San Benito Food Pantry.

It was his philanthropic heart that made Forest Walker, the president of the San Benito Food Pantry want to jump in and make it happen.

"Well actually his mom called me first we got together with the story and I was telling Victor Jr. it breaks my heart because he was wondering where some families or children was going to stay warm this winter season," Walker said.

Gonzalez said it was a care ride with his mother that sparked the idea.

"I heard on the radio that the elderly needed blankets to stay warm for the winter," Gonzalez said.

The San Benito Food Pantry is still helping those in need Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays.

Call (956)-572-003 for more information.

