70-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Laredo

LAREDO – Health officials in Webb County confirmed its first death related to the coronavirus in Laredo.

The city says the patient was a 70-year-old woman who had an underlying health condition. She was being treated at Laredo Medical Center.

Webb County has tested 228 people, 89 have returned with negative results, 32 positive and 107 are pending; three have also recovered.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, there are at least 35 reported deaths related to the virus in Texas.