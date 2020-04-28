71-year-old Weslaco man with underlying conditions dies due to virus

A man from Weslaco who was diagnosed with the coronavirus died Tuesday, according to a Hidalgo County news release. He is the sixth person in the county to die due to the virus.

Officials say the 71-year-old had underlying conditions, just as the other five virus patients who died in the county.

The county also added five more cases to its confirmed total. The number of cases rose to 315.

According to the news release, the new cases involve two San Juan women in their 50s, a Pharr woman in her 40s, a Mercedes man in his 50s and another female in her 40s.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 17 are hospitalized, including three in intensive care units. Officials say 162 patients have been released from isolation.