72 Texas health centers to receive $400,947,875 in American Rescue Plan funding— 3 in the RGV

In a news release on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that 72 community health centers across Texas will receive $400,947,875 in American Rescue funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The funding will be awarded in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Three health centers in the Rio Grande Valley are among the 72 statewide receiving the funding.

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle, INC. in San Juan: $9,321,250

Su Clinica Familiar in Harlingen: $7,696,250

Brownsville Community Health Clinic Corporation: $5,900,375

HHS said the funding will be used to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations. The funds will help deliver the needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19.

"Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release. "The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments."

For more information on how this funding is being distributed to health centers, including an interactive map of which health centers will receive funding, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/american-rescue-plan/awards

For information on ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit: https://www.hrsa.gov/coronavirus/health-center-program