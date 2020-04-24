73-year-old man arrested for punching McAllen ER nurse

Lawrence Ernest Gombos (Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

MCALLEN — Officers arrested a 73-year-old man on Monday, when he's accused of punching a McAllen nurse in the chest.

Lawrence Ernest Gombos, 73, was taken via ambulance to the South Texas Health System McAllen emergency room about 7 p.m. Monday, according to the probable cause affidavit.

An emergency room nurse told the responding McAllen police officer that shortly after arriving on a stretcher, Gombos was unsuccessfully throwing punches at EMS employees. It was then that the patient got out of the stretcher and made his way toward the nurse who was dressed in emergency room scrubs and wearing his ID.

Gombos struck the nurse on his chest with a closed fist before being stopped by security and led back to the stretcher keeping close watch until police arrived.

The nurse did not suffer major injuries and did not need medical attention, as per the affidavit.

The police officer approached Gombos to talk to him, but Gombos mumbled and was difficult to understand, according to the police officer's report.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office booked Gombos at the county jail and released him the same day. He is charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

An attempt to contact Gombos through Y. Castañeda Bail Bonds, which posted his $1,000 bond, was unsuccessful. Gombos' family declined the opportunity to comment.