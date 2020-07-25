8 more people in Cameron County die after testing positive for COVID-19

Cameron County on Saturday announced that eight more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cameron County announced on Saturday afternoon that eight people had died and 341 people had tested positive for the virus.

The latest numbers bring the total number of deaths in Cameron County to 177.

Since the pandemic started, 7,827 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the county. As of Saturday, 3,223 people had recovered.