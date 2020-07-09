8 more people in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus, bringing total to 251

Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. announced on Thursday that eight more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 251.

Willacy County received confirmation of the new cases on Thursday.

The new cases included a girl of about 10 years of age, two girls and one boy in their teens, two women in their 20s, one woman in her 40s and one man in his 50s, according to a news release from Willacy County.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.