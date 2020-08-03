8 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

Willacy County announced on Monday that eight more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy County to 594.

The people who tested positive included four people younger than 20 years old, three men and one woman, according to a news release from Willacy County.

"Our officials and staff continue to work very closely with our neighboring counties and state health services department," according to the news release. "The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to."