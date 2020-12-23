x

8 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, December 23 2020

Willacy County on Wednesday reported that 8 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,543 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

