87 new coronavirus cases reported in the Valley, one more death

Eighty-seven new coronavirus cases were announced in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

In Hidalgo County, 45 new case were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 804 in the county.

Eleven of those cases are from Edinburg, eight from Mission, seven from Pharr, four from San Juan, four in Weslaco, five in McAllen, Mercedes and Donna each have two more residents infected, one from Alamo and one female in her 40s, whose place of residents wasn’t disclosed, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

There are 44 patients being hospitalized in Hidalgo County, including four in intensive care. The county reports 1,263 tests are pending results.

Of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County, 449 are reported to have been released from isolation.

On Tuesday, Starr County reported seven new COVID-19 cases.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, there are now 68 cases in Starr County. Thirty-eight are currently hospitalized and 29 have reportedly recovered.

In Willacy County, state health officials announced on Tuesday three new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 45.

The new patients in Willacy County involve two men in their 20s and a woman in her 40s, all are considered community transmissions, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In Cameron County, health officials announced on Tuesday one more coronavirus-related death, involving a 90-year-old man. He was a resident of Spanish Meadows, a nursing home in Brownsville.

According to a news release from Cameron County, there are now 40 deaths related to COVID-19 reported. The county also reported on Tuesday 32 new cases, bringing its total 951 confirmed cases.

Twenty people from Brownsville, five from San Benito, three from Los Fresnos, two from Port Isabel and two from Harlingen tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the total number of confirmed cases in Cameron County, 658 are reportedly recovered.