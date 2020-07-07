9 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus, bringing total cases to 242
State health officials in Willacy County announced on Tuesday that 9 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 242.
Willacy County received confirmation of the new cases on Monday.
The new cases included a woman in her 60’s, a man in his 50’s, three men and two women in their 40’s, a male in his teens and a boy in his ones, according to a news release from Willacy County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is conducting case investigations to determine how those infected transmitted the disease. All were ordered to isolation.
