9 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 9 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Four people younger than 19 years old, three people in their 20s, a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 70s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,317 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.