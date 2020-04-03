9 residents of 4 Cameron county cities test positive for coronavirus

Cameron County announces nine more additional COVID-19 cases.

The youngest is a 9-month-old boy from Brownsville, the presumed relative to a nursing home employee. The rest are aged 18 through 59 and are from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and La Feria.

The total cases in Cameron County now stand at 55.

According to Cameron county's news release, "the increase included 7 which are linked to the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen, consisting of 5 employees, a 75-year-old patient from the facility and a family member to an employee.

This brings the total number of positive cases among employees at the nursing home to 9, of which 7 reside in Cameron County. One individual (an employee) is in the hospital and the rest are in self-isolation."