9 Valley hospitals to receive additional cases of drug used to treat coronavirus patients

Rio Grande Valley hospitals will receive an additional round of an antiviral drug used to treat the coronavirus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, to nine Valley hospitals.

Cameron County will receive five cases of remdesivir, according to a news release from the governor's office. Hidalgo County will receive eight cases of the drug.

“Remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” according to the news release. Using a five-day average of hospitalization data, DSHS used county weighting of the number of COVID positive patients in hospitals to determine the number of remdesivir cases per county.”

Children’s hospitals will be eligible to receive the drug this round due to the “powder formulation of the medication,” the release stated. “Additionally, because use of a limited supply is prioritized towards severely ill patients in facilities with ICUs, hospitals without ICU beds were excluded from the distribution.”