975 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrive at South Texas Health System

South Texas Health System in McAllen received 975 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers on Thursday.

STHS began vaccinating frontline workers at its facilities throughout Hidalgo County on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, STHS established a vaccination clinic where medical staff from across the system will be immunized during the next few weeks.

The next shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at STHS McAllen next week.

A second vaccination clinic will open at the system's Edinburg campus once the hospital receives its first vaccine allocation.