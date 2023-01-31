Food Bank RGV experiencing shortage ahead of holidays

Supply chain issues are causing higher prices and limiting some food options across the country.

As the holidays approach, officials with the Food Bank RGV say they're making adjustments to continue helping those in need.

In the Valley, thousands are struggling with food insecurity. Every week, Food Bank RGV provides food for roughly more than 60,000 people throughout the RGV.

"It is very important that we always have a good variety of [products]," Libby Saenz, Co-CEO of Food Bank RGV, said. "A good variety of nutritious products ready for our families here because at any time, anyone can be in a situation that would need assistance."

The Food Bank RGV in Pharr distributes food to community food pantries and emergency shelters throughout the region. Still, with Thanksgiving only three weeks away, Saenz says they're adapting to a limited supply.

"We are experiencing a lack of your corn, green beans, your vegetables," she said. "Things that were not able to be produced during this time of COVID."

The nonprofit is now turning to the community and accepting donations to continue helping others.

