A/C issues raising issued for parents at Rio Grande City High School

A/C issues raising concerns for parents at Rio Grande City High School

With the first day of school set for Monday at Rio Grande City High School, parents say they’re concerned over the campus’ air conditioning system not working.

The district says the air conditioning system will be fixed by Monday in time for the first day of school for approximately 1,700 students.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Superintendent Adolfo Peña said the district learned over the summer the A/C wasn't working properly. School administration needed to find three quotes before they could present a bid to the board to get it fixed, Peña said.

At a Friday press conference, Peña said the A/C units are 75% fixed.

"There are people there working today they are going to stay there until the end of the day,” Peña said, adding that campus Principal Maribel Montemayor will send out a notification to parents when the A/C system is fixed.

The district added that the maintenance department also cleaned and disinfected the school, but several parents said they’ll wait and see what happens over the weekend.

"Us parents, we are concerned,” Euvaldo Escamilla Jr. said. “We are iffy about taking our kids back to school."

