A cashless pandemic is impacting the homeless in the Rio Grande Valley

A study has shown that homeless communities have been impacted during the pandemic, because more people have gone cashless.

Content Strategist Kylie Moore said her study shows carrying cash has been relied on the homeless.

“If people don’t want to touch doorknobs, you know they’re not going to want to touch paper bills," Moore said. “We were looking to see if this cashless future that so many people see coming might actually be closer than we think.”

Watch the video for the full story.