A cashless pandemic is impacting the homeless in the Rio Grande Valley

3 hours 19 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 October 07, 2020 9:57 AM October 07, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

A study has shown that homeless communities have been impacted during the pandemic, because more people have gone cashless. 

Content Strategist Kylie Moore said her study shows carrying cash has been relied on the homeless.

“If people don’t want to touch doorknobs, you know they’re not going to want to touch paper bills," Moore said. “We were looking to see if this cashless future that so many people see coming might actually be closer than we think.”

