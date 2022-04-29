‘A community policeman:’ Edinburg assistant police chief retires

The Edinburg Police Department honored one of their own who retired after 43 years of service.

Edinburg assistant police Chief Peter De La Garza is the longest-serving police officer and assistant chief in the department's history. He started in the department as a patrol officer in 1978 before making his way up to assistant police chief.

“He's very active in his church, in his community, that's why he's so well known. He's what you would consider a community policeman,” Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said.

Garza said working in the community impacted him.

“It's not work, it's enjoyment…every day brought something new," Garza said.