A day in the life: Father and son living in Harlingen shelter
HARLINGEN – According to recent Baylor University data, nearly 1-in-3 children in the Rio Grande Valley experience food insecurity not knowing where their next meal will come from. The numbers are about 10% higher than the rest of the state.
Experts say childhood poverty affects children’s chances of getting an education and causes them to fall in the continuing cycle of poverty.
Statistically, homeless families who have children in school typically don’t end up completing their education.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS spent the day with a father and son living in a Harlingen shelter.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Possible grease fire at Donna mobile home under investigation
-
DHS acting secretary tours Valley border barriers, discusses apprehension numbers
-
Mother out on bond after charged for killing child in Rio Grande...
-
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run at McAllen mud pit
-
Trial expected to begin for man accused in deadly 2018 crash in...