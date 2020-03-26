A new beat for police across US: Enforcing social distance

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Police departments across the U.S. are taking a lead role in enforcing social distancing rules that health officials say are critical to containing COVID-19. Officers accustomed to chasing suspects and solving crimes are spending these troubled days cajoling people to stay at least 6 feet apart. In New York City, they've started dismantling basketball hoops to prevent people from gathering. In Lakewood, New Jersey, police broke up a wedding being held in violation of a ban on large gatherings. And in Austin, Texas, officers are encouraging people to call a hotline to snitch on violators of the city's stay-home order.

