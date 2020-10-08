Abbott allows Texas bars to reopen at 50% capacity next week if county leaders opt in

Gov. Greg Abbot announced Wednesday that bars and nightclubs in Texas can reopen next week, but it will be up to county leaders to decide.

Abbot said in a Facebook video that effective Oct. 14 bars and nightclubs can reopen at 50% capacity.

Since the announcement some county leaders in the Rio Grande Valley have said they will not be opting in to this new ruling.

Watch the video for the full story.