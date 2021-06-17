Abbott holds press conference on border wall, plans to start construction at taxpayers expense
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Austin to discuss further plans to increase border security and border wall construction.
Abbott's plans to build a border wall will come at the expense of Texas taxpayers. The governor announced that the state budget would allocate more than $1 billion to the border security project.
READ MORE: Former President Trump, Gov. Abbott to visit southern border
Abbott officially signed off on a $250 million down payment during the press conference to begin the border wall construction process.
The governor said he plans to build the wall on state land, sending a letter to President Biden demanding the immediate return of any land taken by the federal government to build the border wall.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
STHS honors 3 Weslaco city employees for saving motorcyclist
-
Experts weigh in on ERCOT's power conservation alert
-
Congressman Cuellar comments on travel restrictions, Texas border wall plans
-
Abbott holds press conference on border wall, plans to start construction
-
Suspects plead not guilty in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl