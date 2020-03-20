Abbott postpones May 26 primary runoffs until July 14
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott has postponed the May 26 primary runoff elections until July 14 because of the coronavirus threat. The governor's office announced the delay in a statement Friday afternoon, citing “the state's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the illness caused by the new coronavirus. State health officials have identified about 200 COVID-19 cases in Texas, with five patients dying of the disease. Early voting for the runoffs will begin July 6.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
