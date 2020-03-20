Abbott postpones May 26 primary runoffs until July 14

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott has postponed the May 26 primary runoff elections until July 14 because of the coronavirus threat. The governor's office announced the delay in a statement Friday afternoon, citing “the state's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the illness caused by the new coronavirus. State health officials have identified about 200 COVID-19 cases in Texas, with five patients dying of the disease. Early voting for the runoffs will begin July 6.

