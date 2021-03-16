Abbott pushes election integrity legislation, Texas Democrats say bills could hurt voters

Enforcing and maintaining election integrity— it's a topic being brought to the forefront.

During a Monday press conference in Houston Gov. Greg Abbott discussed how he believes the handling of the 2020 election could have led to voter fraud.

"Whether it's the unauthorized expansion of mail-in ballots or the unauthorized expansion of drive thru voting," Abbott said. "We must pass laws to prevent election officials from jeopardizing the election process."

Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus responded to Abbott's election integrity announcement during a press conference in Austin.

Texas HDC members said they believe bills proposed by Republican legislators in both the Texas House and Senate could hurt voters.

Texas House Bill 6 would prohibit local officials from proactively sending out applications to vote by mail.

Texas Senate Bill 7 would require voters with disabilities to submit written documentation from the Social Security Administration.

"The very presence of this bill reinforces something that is false to begin with," Texas Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) said. "That we need to correct what went wrong when actually after all this investigation, all these court cases we can't find actually anything that went wrong."

Texas Republicans are also proposing restrictions that would prohibit county election administrators from extending early voting hours at the polls.